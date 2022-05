ISLIP, N.Y. -- Thursday is Holocaust Remembrance Day, recalling one of the darkest periods of history and the genocidal killing of 6 million Jews.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, aging survivors are on a mission to make sure the world never forgets.There are 275,000 Holocaust survivors still living today. Their numbers are dwindling, yet at 93, Edith Gross is tireless in her mission."They took away licenses from all Jews. They were not allowed to have businesses," she said. "In school, children started to yell, 'Dirty Jew.'"The Islip great-grandmother says she will speak about the atrocities she survived for...

