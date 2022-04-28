ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Autism News NetWORK at MUSC offers unique learning experience

By Jordan Cioppa
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IReNU_0fNT45LF00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of journalists in the Lowcountry is breaking barriers.

The Medical University of South Carolina offers a unique video production program for adults with autism spectrum disorder called Autism News NetWORK.

The group gets together every week to shoot videos, conduct interviews, write scripts, and edit.

“I like being able to post the finished product onto the Autism News NetWORK YouTube Channel,” said Melissa Goldfine, a member of ANN.

ANN was started back in 2018 by Dr. Frampton Gwynette, a psychiatrist at MUSC. He said this program helps prevent social isolation and depression for those who have autism. The team members also can improve their social skills and get on-the-job experience.

“Adults with autism can do the work. They need support. That’s what we provide – support to make them feel that they are confident enough to do what they know they can, but in a place where if they have a set back it’s not going to be the end of their job,” explained Dr. Gwynette.

Gwynette said right now, ANN is only offered to those 18 and older because there aren’t as many resources for adults who have autism, as there are for children. He hopes to soon expand this program to include teenagers too.

Members of this one-of-a-kind newsroom said ANN is a place of acceptance.

“This opportunity is literally hard to refuse because this is not just a group itself, it is a family to me,” said Vell Baria , a member of ANN.

The group is always looking to welcome more people. If you or someone you know is interested, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Man on death row in South Carolina expresses remorse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) – Just days from the originally scheduled execution of Richard Moore and it’s unclear what will happen next after the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a stay. Moore was convicted of shooting and killing James Mahoney at a convenience store in Spartanburg County in 1999. His lawyer, the executive director of Justice […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Psych Centra

Can You Grow Out of Autism? Common Misconceptions and How to Offer Support

Neurological development changes with age for everyone, even autistic folks. But that doesn’t mean you can grow out of autism. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that may cause difficulty with communication in social settings and lead to repetitive behaviors. Conversations around autism often are often centered...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Depression#Musc#Lowcountry
psychologytoday.com

What Do Autism and Parkinson's Have in Common?

April is Autism and Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD) are very different conditions. However, there is a common factor in managing symptoms of both conditions. Inflammation in the brain is found in brain disorders including Autism and Parkinson’s Disease. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WCBD Count on 2

SC man arrested for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia man was arrested this week for alleged lottery fraud. Warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show Willie Lee Moses II, 36, attempted to turn in two stolen scratch-off lottery tickets on August 30 at a convenience store in Columbia. Investigators say the tickets were previously stolen during […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Sports
natureworldnews.com

Gastrointestinal Disorders Are Connected to Anxiety and Social Isolation in Autistic Children According to Scientists

A recent study discovered a 'bi-directional' association between gastrointestinal disorders and internalized symptoms in autistic children and adolescents, implying that the symptoms appear to affect each other at the same time. The findings might have an impact on future precision medicine research focused on generating individualized medicines to alleviate discomfort...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in the Lowcountry recently won $2 million on a scratch-off. State lottery officials said the player was “feeling lucky” when he purchased an Instant Millions ticket at the Ashley Mobile store in North Charleston. Realizing he had won, the player said there were two people he could […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ambulance collision impacting traffic on HWY 17

UPDATE: The road has reopened as of 12:00 p.m. —– CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to clear a collision on Highway 17 near Colleton County. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, all lanes were closed. CCSO said that a crash occurred before 10 a.m. involving a tractor tailor and an ambulance transporting […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston leaders and community voicing concerns on gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston city leaders and the community say they are concerned about a rise in gun violence and what steps are being taken moving forward. The community had the chance to meet face to face with the city council during Thursday night’s meeting to voice their concerns on gun violence. […]
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy