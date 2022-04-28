Autism News NetWORK at MUSC offers unique learning experience

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of journalists in the Lowcountry is breaking barriers.

The Medical University of South Carolina offers a unique video production program for adults with autism spectrum disorder called Autism News NetWORK.

The group gets together every week to shoot videos, conduct interviews, write scripts, and edit.

“I like being able to post the finished product onto the Autism News NetWORK YouTube Channel,” said Melissa Goldfine, a member of ANN.

ANN was started back in 2018 by Dr. Frampton Gwynette, a psychiatrist at MUSC. He said this program helps prevent social isolation and depression for those who have autism. The team members also can improve their social skills and get on-the-job experience.

“Adults with autism can do the work. They need support. That’s what we provide – support to make them feel that they are confident enough to do what they know they can, but in a place where if they have a set back it’s not going to be the end of their job,” explained Dr. Gwynette.

Gwynette said right now, ANN is only offered to those 18 and older because there aren’t as many resources for adults who have autism, as there are for children. He hopes to soon expand this program to include teenagers too.

Members of this one-of-a-kind newsroom said ANN is a place of acceptance.

“This opportunity is literally hard to refuse because this is not just a group itself, it is a family to me,” said Vell Baria , a member of ANN.

The group is always looking to welcome more people. If you or someone you know is interested, click here .

