Having a good time in the Des Moines metro is easily accomplished for little or no money. Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are a few ideas under $25.🥾 Park itThere are 76 city parks and dozens of others across the metro — most of which are open year-round. Grab a baguette and some cheese and enjoy the beauty of places like the historic rose garden at Greenwood Park.Hike or bike hundreds of miles of metro-area recreation trails.Go skateboarding at Lauridsen Skatepark.🕺 Get into the grooveFree summer concerts are a big deal in...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO