Kent County prosecutor gets Patrick Lyoya case

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
The Michigan Department of State released a statement Friday condemning the killing of Patrick Lyoya. The agency will now deny requests for his personal information and that of other victims of violence.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan student died after he shot himself at an Upper Peninsula school. According to the Michigan State Police, the shooting involving a single male student occurred in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At the time of...
OXFORD, Miss — More than 700 individuals in north Mississippi were arrested during a month-long effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in March to reduce violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday. The arrests were made on a variety of charges including homicide,...
OAK PARK, MI – Oak Park High School is closed for the rest of the week after several adult men forced their way into the building Tuesday afternoon, administration announced. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, eight to 10 adult men pushed past school security into the building and...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan sheriff's deputy and corrections officer has been arrested and charged leave after the sheriff's office said he shot and killed his rescue dog and then dumped him in a ditch, all because the dog nipped him while he clipped his nails. At the...
Comments / 0