Santa Cruz County, CA

Run raises funds for fallen officers

By Tarmo Hannula
pajaronian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPTOS—Around 120 people from various Santa Cruz County law enforcement and first responder sectors ran through The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in the sixth annual Never Forget Memorial Relay on Sunday. Numerous employees from local fire and police agencies and the probation, sheriff’s and district attorney’s...

pajaronian.com

