Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Romero to 3 miles northwest of Channing, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dalhart, Hartley, Cactus, Channing and Ware. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DALLAM COUNTY, TX ・ 48 MINUTES AGO