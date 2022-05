KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There has been an update on the shooting that occurred Friday night in North Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, during the preliminary investigation they found that a fight broke out in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s and shots were fired The shots resulted in the death of a member of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, two outlaw motorcycle gangs. The other two men, one member of the Outlaws and one member of the Pagans, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO