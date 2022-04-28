Report: Predators' goaltender Juuse Saros could miss four to six weeks with high ankle sprain

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday , the Nashville Predators announced that goaltender Juuse Saros would miss the last two regular-season games with a lower-body injury.

During the third period of Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames, Saros left and was listed as day-to-day.

However, according to a report from A to Z Sports Nashville, Saros has a high ankle sprain, an injury that would keep the goaltender out for at least four to six weeks.

The Predators are hopeful Saros' injury isn't severe but provided no other updates on Thursday.

"I didn't want to get into confidence level," Predators coach John Hynes said. "As I said, I think it's important right now that he's still being evaluated and he's still going day to day to see how he feels."

Losing Saros for any amount of time would be a massive loss for the Predators. The 2022 all-star is second in the NHL in wins, posting a 38-25-3 record, with a 918 SV% and 2.64 GAA.

The Predators (44-29-7) have clinched a wildcard berth in the Western Conference but could still overtake the Dallas Stars (45-30-6) for the top wildcard spot. Nashville will play either the Calgary Flames (50-20-10) or the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche (56-18-6) in the Stanley Cup playoffs' opening round.