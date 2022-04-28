ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Report: Predators' goaltender Juuse Saros could miss four to six weeks with high ankle sprain

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFiXm_0fNT0ZdO00
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday , the Nashville Predators announced that goaltender Juuse Saros would miss the last two regular-season games with a lower-body injury.

During the third period of Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames, Saros left and was listed as day-to-day.

However, according to a report from A to Z Sports Nashville, Saros has a high ankle sprain, an injury that would keep the goaltender out for at least four to six weeks.

The Predators are hopeful Saros' injury isn't severe but provided no other updates on Thursday.

"I didn't want to get into confidence level," Predators coach John Hynes said. "As I said, I think it's important right now that he's still being evaluated and he's still going day to day to see how he feels."

Losing Saros for any amount of time would be a massive loss for the Predators. The 2022 all-star is second in the NHL in wins, posting a 38-25-3 record, with a 918 SV% and 2.64 GAA.

The Predators (44-29-7) have clinched a wildcard berth in the Western Conference but could still overtake the Dallas Stars (45-30-6) for the top wildcard spot. Nashville will play either the Calgary Flames (50-20-10) or the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche (56-18-6) in the Stanley Cup playoffs' opening round.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
NHL

NHL Announces Playoff Schedule, Preds Begin Round One Tuesday at Colorado

The Nashville Predators will begin their eighth-consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night in Colorado against the Avalanche. The NHL announced the Round One schedule late Friday night after the Preds slotted into the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference after falling to the Coyotes in the regular-season finale.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
NHL

First Round Schedule of Avalanche vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Nashville Predators in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, the Avalanche will have home-ice advantage. The matchup between the Avalanche and Predators begins with Game 1 taking place on Tuesday, May 3 at Ball Arena with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Darryl Strawberry suggests confrontational approach to Mets' HBP issues

Members of the New York Mets reached a breaking point after J.D. Davis became the MLB-leading 19th New York player to be hit by a pitch this season in the top of the eighth inning of Wednesday afternoon's 10-5 loss at the St. Louis Cardinals. Mets reliever Yoan Lopez seemingly responded in the bottom half of that frame by delivering a high-and-tight message toward St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, which sparked a bench-clearing incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
Yardbarker

Report: Michigan Expected To Land Big Transfer

Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points per game (38.5 percent from three-point range) and was a First Team All-Ivy player last season, meaning he'll provide some much needed depth and experience in the Michigan backcourt in 2022. If Llewellyn does ultimately end up in Ann Arbor, he'll join a growing list of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Mets to meet with MLB executive Friday to discuss HBPs

Entering Thursday's action, New York Mets batters had been hit by a pitch an MLB-high 19 times. The next-closest group in team HBPs is the Baltimore Orioles at 13. After days of airing out their frustration with the discrepancy and perceived targeting of their hitters, the Mets may finally see the league take some steps to address their concerns. At the very least, the club will be meeting with MLB brass on Friday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Joey Votto Makes Light Of His Slump With A Tweet

Joey Votto, much like his team, the Cincinnati Reds, is in a big slump. The team is 3-16 to start the season, the worst record in Major League Baseball. In his first 62 at-bats of the season, Votto is hitting for a dismal .129 batting average. He has also yet...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Nashville Predators#The Calgary Flames
Yardbarker

Broncos Land New Starter With Second-Round Pick

They say all good things come to those who wait, and in the Broncos’ case, their first selection came in the second round of this year’s 2022 NFL Draft. On Friday, Denver GM George Paton selected Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto with the No. 64 overall pick that was originally acquired in the Von Miller trade with the Rams last fall.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers take Kenny Pickett, the first quarterback of the 2022 NFL Draft

The drought on quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft ended at No. 20 overall when the Pittsburgh Steelers took hometown hero Kenny Pickett in the first round. Pickett, 23, was a Heisman Trophy finalist after finishing his senior season at Pittsburgh with 4,319 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. With Pickett leading the way, the Pitt Panthers reached the Peach Bowl, although Pickett elected not to play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have struck gold with speedy outfielder

After a difficult start to the 2022 season, the New York Yankees are finally hitting their stride, winning seven consecutive games and two series against the Cleaveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles. The Bombers now sit 13–6 on the season, hosting the top record in the AL East and tied with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the rumors official Thursday night and selected Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker is a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end who played three seasons at Georgia and stepped into the team's starting lineup for the 2021 season. He finished the year with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs defense allowed just 10.2 points per game, the fewest in the nation, and led the team to a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL
Yardbarker

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 115-109 on Thursday evening to advance to the second-round of the playoffs. The loss for the Pelicans sends them into the 2022 offseason, while the Suns will continue their pursuit of getting to another NBA Finals. After the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy