Local mother honors teenage son lost to gun violence by renaming street and launching non-profit in his name
By Daeshen Smith
WALA-TV FOX10
2 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Back in September, sixteen-year-old Chavan Scruggs was killed on Allison street outside Figures park. “We’re still trying to adjust to living without Chavan,” said Nija Hill. His mother Nija Hill wanted to make sure her son’s name wouldn’t be forgotten. Hill says Chavan...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager accused of shooting nine people at a 2019 high school football game accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors on Thursday that will allow him to leave prison in about two years. DeAngelo Parnell, now 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, and...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman in Mobile is in the hospital after she was shot by her boyfriend, police said. It happened Tuesday at South Bay Apartments on Washington Avenue. Investigators said Prinnis Taylor, 23, shot his girlfriend around 12:45 p.m. He was still at the scene when officers arrived and arrested on a charge of first-degree domestic violence.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man was shot and robbed on Holcombe Avenue Friday night. At about 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to Holcombe Avenue for a shooting near the “Sauce In Da City” clothing store. When officers […]
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
This is the moment newborn babies being carried by men are hoisted 40 feet into the air on poles during a Hindu ritual in India. The ceremony, known as Thookkam, takes place every year at Sree Bhadrakali Temple in Kollemcode in the state of Tamil Nadu. Footage shows a row...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Police in a south Alabama town are searching for a female theft suspect they say made her getaway on a stolen riding lawnmower. “Do you know them? Please Share!!! If you have any information on this subject’s identity, please notify us!” Flomaton police posted on Facebook. Police in...
Comments / 0