Police arrest man wanted in connection with Harlingen shooting

A Mexican Mafia captain has pleaded guilty in a Laredo federal court to firearm charges, according to court documents.
On Wednesday, Rogelio Garza Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance.
Garza has been identified as a captain of the Mexican Mafia, court documents state.
The case dates back to Oct. 28, when the Texas Department of Public Safety received information that Garza was distributing drugs out of the 3300 block of...
