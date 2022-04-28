ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Police arrest man wanted in connection with Harlingen shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Marshals located and arrested a 28-year-old man accused of shooting two people and assaulting two others in Harlingen on Sunday. Anthony Lee Rodriguez was arrested in Weslaco on...

