Coroner's inquest: Fatal officer-involved shooting justified

MISSOULA, Mont. — A jury in a coroner's inquest decided a Missoula County sheriff's deputy was justified when he shot and killed a man last August. Protestors left Black Lives Matter signs outside the courthouse and packed the courtroom. A Missoula County deputy shot and killed Johnny Lee...
A French policeman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting dead a driver who sought to evade police and a passenger in Paris Sunday, hours after Emmanuel Macron celebrated re-election nearby, a judicial source said. Around a dozen rounds were fired, with "five or six shots hitting the occupants," according to a police report of the incident seen by AFP.
The officer was presented before a judge who decided late Wednesday to charge him with involuntary manslaughter for the death of the driver, the legal source said.
Surveillance footage shows the hours leading up to a North Carolina father committing a horrific murder-suicide. Authorities believe Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children, Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months old, before setting their house on fire and fatally shooting himself, My Fox 8 reports.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A FAMILY had visited a sheriff's office and alleged that they were being followed – just hours before they were killed. Aschod Ewing-Meeks shot dead his 26-year-old girlfriend Ashton Brown and their kids Bella, four, and Brixtyn, eight months, on April 18. The 26-year-old then set their North Carolina...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
Newly released footage shows the actor Alec Baldwin repeatedly practising drawing his revolver on the set of Rust on the same day a live round was discharged from the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer and injured its director. Other footage includes the chaotic scenes shortly after the shooting,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Deputies protecting Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz had to pull him aside and surround him Tuesday after a member of a jury pool mouthed possible threats toward him and caused others to become “excited," leading them to fear a potential brawl, officials said. A 70-member pool of potential jurors was filing into the courtroom and taking their seats when one of the first to enter, a man in his 30s, began “mouthing expletives” toward Cruz, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said. Cruz, 23, is facing a possible death sentence for murdering 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
A California woman who investigators say was racing in western Los Angeles County when she struck and killed two children in September 2020 appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this week. Rebecca Grossman, 58, will be tried for murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and hit-and-run driving resulting in...
A Utah man has been convicted of killing a couple and throwing their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft because they were spending time with his girlfriend.Jerrod Baum, 45, faces life behind bars for the slaying of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, who went missing in December 2017.Prosecutors said that the couple were murdered by Baum after they met up with his girlfriend, Morgan Lewis, at her home in Eureka, Utah.A court heard that Baum flew into a rage after he came home and found the group together as he had banned Ms Lewis from having male...
Comments / 0