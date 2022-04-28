ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Coroner's inquest: Fatal officer-involved shooting justified

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — A jury in a coroner's inquest decided a Missoula County sheriff's deputy was justified when he shot and killed a man last August. Protestors left Black Lives Matter signs outside the courthouse and packed the courtroom. A Missoula County deputy shot and killed Johnny Lee...

