Rainy weather? 6 things to do inside in Portland this weekend

 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When it comes to April showers, Portland has seen plenty, but there are activities you can do this weekend to get out and about while the rain continues.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of 6 events people can attend inside. On the list, you’ll find activities starting on Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1.

You can find the list below.

Lorde: Solar Power Tour

Event: New Zealand singer Lorde will make a stop in Portland as part of her latest tour. She is known for songs such as, “Royals,” “Team” and “Green Light.”

Date and time: 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 1

Location: Rose Quarter, 1 N Center Ct. St. #150, Portland

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

For tickets, visit here .

Portland Winterhawks

Event: The Portland Winterhawks face off Prince George Cougars in playoffs Game E.

Date and time: 5 p.m., Saturday, April 30

Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N. Ramsay Way, Portland

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

For tickets, click here .

Crafty Wonderland Spring Art and Craft Market

Event: People can buy handmade goods from more than 230 artists, crafters and designers.

“Support local artists and makers and buy-one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list — including yourself,” the event’s Facebook page says.

The market will have timed admission through the day, which means everyone attending the event will need a ticket, added event organizers. However, children under five will not need tickets.

Date and time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, April 29 for the Crafty Wonderland Spring Art party

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 30 for the craft market

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Portland

Cost: $23 for the Crafty Wonderland Spring Art party, $4 for the craft market

For tickets, visit this website .

Cannachef Portland — Cooking Competition and Edibles Cup

Event: Eight chefs will compete live in five rounds in a different style of cooking competition and later be judged live, according to the event’s Facebook page . Before the event starts, it will feature the Edible Cup Award Ceremony, live cooking demonstrations, vendor booths, tasting and giveaways.

The competition is filmed live and hosted by Ngaoi Bealum from Netflix’s “Cooking On High” and will feature special guest judges.

The event is only open to ages 21 and over.

Date and time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 1 with the cooking competition starting at 4:20 p.m.

Location: REDD Event Venue, 831 S.E. Salmon St., Portland

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

For tickets, click here .

Nano Beer Festival

Event: The bi-annual event features small-batch beers, ciders and mead made by new members of the local craft industry, said the event.

“Created in 2008, the Nano Beer Fest began at Max’s Fanno Creek where the owners were looking for ways to showcase the local small brewers who were coming on the scene,” the festival added.

You must be 21 and over to attend the event.

Date and time: Noon to 9 p.m., Friday, April 29

Noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 30

Noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 1

Location: Johns Marketplace, 3535 S.E. Multnomah Boulevard, Portland

Cost: $20 online, $30 at the door

For tickets, click here .

BBQ Blessings Grand Opening

Event: BBQ Blessings in Vancouver is set to open this weekend.

“Your support has made all of this possible,” Organizers said on the event’s Facebook page. “We stepped out on faith about one year ago to date and have went from Facebook to a food cart to the coliseum and now to a brick and mortar restaurant.”

Date and time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 30

Location: 2626 E Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver

Cost: No cost for admission, food prices vary

KOIN 6 News

Want to help Portland? Here’s where to volunteer

Since the start of KOIN 6 News' series "Is Portland Over" in May 2021, KOIN reporters have taken a look at the humanitarian crisis unfolding on Portland's streets and how the city is responding. That being said, it's also important for Portlanders to step up and volunteer.
