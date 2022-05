EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will soon be able to fish at the Sunflower State’s newest public fishing spot, King Lake in Emporia. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says King Lake, on the northern edge of Emporia State University and I-35 will soon be the Sunflower State’s newest waterbody open to public fishing.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO