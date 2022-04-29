UPDATE: Fires continue burning on Fort Carson

UPDATE (4/29 4:10 p.m.): Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Personnel and several local firefighting agencies continue to battle the wildland fire. The department says that approximately 1,300 acres have been impacted. Smoke will continue to be visible, especially along Highway 115. No buildings or personnel are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

UPDATE (4/29 3:00 p.m.): According to Fort Carson, more than 250 acres have burned. A perimeter had been made but winds are causing complications. The fire is burning well within Fort Carson grounds, no structures or personnel is threatened. Some smoke is still visible from Pueblo West/ Highway 115.

UPDATE: According to Fort Carson, there are two separate fires burning downrange in woodland areas. Both fires are between 3-5 acres in size. No structures or personnel are threatened, no cause has been determined.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three fires are burning on Fort Carson with smoke visible.

Fremont County Emergency Management posted about the fires on Facebook just after 5 p.m. Thursday. FCEM said smoke is visible from Fremont County, especially in Penrose, Florence, and Cañon City. They ask that the community refrain from calling to report the smoke. If you see smoke or fire in another location, report it immediately.

This article will be updated.

