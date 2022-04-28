ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WAVE News - Thursday evening, April 28, 2022

Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanted suspect caught after allegedly shooting at LMPD officer, leading chase. An officer stopped a person driving in front of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Bluegrass Avenue around 2 p.m. when...

www.wave3.com

Wave 3

KDF Pegasus Parade preps underway

WAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022. Suspect accused of shooting at LMPD officer, starting chase denied home incarceration. A Louisville man facing charges after allegedly shooting at a police officer and beginning a police chase was denied home incarceration by a judge on Friday. Bullitt jailer sued by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 4/28/22

Some might be surprised about the parade starting off five days earlier than usual. Because the bridge crosses Norfolk Southern’s property, the planning for its repairs has taken months. At $1.3 billion, Mayor Fischer’s last budget proposal is his biggest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville Metro Council will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Impact of Quintez Brown case continues to evolve in race for Louisville mayor

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The debate over public safety continues to evolve because of the case of alleged shooter Quintez Brown and the attempted murder of Democratic Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. Court records Thursday revealed Brown also conducted internet searches on Republican candidate and Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Pee bottles regularly thrown at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bottles full of pee have been thrown at a local business regularly, and now police are getting involved. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says officers were dispatched to the Nail Studio on Green River Road Tuesday morning for a general complaint. Employees claim somebody has been throwing urine bottles at the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTVQ

Former funeral home owner/director indicted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The former owner/director of a funeral home in Middlesboro has been indicted on charges of violating trust provision and theft, according to WRIL Radio. The report says a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Donald Clyde Creech on 38 counts of violating the trust provision of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY

