ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Where do they go? Homeless camp abatement displaces dozens

By Nick McGurk
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9EUQ_0fNSy4ds00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “Police call it leaf blowing,” said Wendy Gavin, as she busied herself loading belongings from this homeless encampment onto a truck.

“Because they know they’re just pushing people around in a circle and they’re gonna end back up here,” added Gavin.

This camp, along Victory Road, had anywhere from 50 to 100 people living there. That’s according to Gavin, who runs Unsheltered Utah.

“No one knows where to go,” said Gavin, who helped residents over two days navigate the unknown.

U of U Hospital holds impromptu wedding

The cycle means that folks will eventually return here, she says, although for now, people will likely disburse to nearby river locations for shade during summer. Often folks will gather under overpasses because that keeps them away from apartments and businesses, which are often sources of complaints to city and county officials.

“No one thinks that these clean-ups are a solution to homelessness,” said Nicholas Rupp with Salt Lake County Health Department.

But, he says, the focus is on environmental reclamation.

“It can affect our ground water, our soil, it’s just not good for our environment or public safety. And so periodically, we need to come out and we need to ensure the space is up to that minimum standard of environmental cleanliness,” said Rupp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 9

for real
2d ago

as a former homeless person,there really needs to be an end to this, the biggest problem is these people are looking for anything free, so keep them from camping within the county limits,and make free food, and medical help less available, make them work to earn what they want or need!

Reply
3
Charlie Mcbride
2d ago

maybe if they kept the camp clean and it wasn't a health issue it might have turned out better for them.

Reply
7
Cari Cameron
2d ago

it's so sad 😞 but I agree if they would keep it clean and have respect for where they are and their surroundings maybe this wouldn't happen so often! I do have sympathy for them though!

Reply
2
Related
ABC4

WATCH: Fire engulfs the area near the Great Saltair

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A field fire, dubbed the “Marina Fire” by Utah Fire Info, has engulfed the area west of the Great Saltair. The affected area was on the 12400 block of West Saltair Drive in Magna, on the border of Salt Lake City and Tooele. The fire is estimated to range across 100 […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Reclamation#Abatement#Unsheltered Utah#U Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC4

Sandy Police search for shoplifting suspects targeting Scheel’s

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these men? The Sandy City Police Department is searching for two suspects seen shoplifting at a Scheel’s sporting goods store before fleeing the scene. Police say the incident happened on Friday, April 22. The two suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store. One man is seen […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy