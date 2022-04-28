ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City man charged in connection to February fatal shooting

By Katharine Finnerty
 2 days ago
A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to a Feb. 2, 2022, shooting that killed Shariff Tilghman.

Isaiah L. Thomas, 21, is facing charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting occurred in the 7200 block of east 17th Street around 9:20 p.m.

When Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers arrived on scene, they found a black vehicle with a man inside behind the driver's wheel. The vehicle was reported stolen from Junction City, Kansas.

"Video surveillance showed a male exiting the vehicle and standing where shell casings were later found, then running away," the release said. "A check of firearms found at the residence showed the gun was purchased by an associate of the defendant."

A face mask found on the passenger's side of the car was checked, and the analysis found "strong support" that Thomas had contributed DNA to the mask.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

