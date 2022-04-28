After more than 3 decades of service, Davenport police chief will retire this summer

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After more than three decades of service to the people of Davenport, Police Chief Paul Sikorski will retire on August 29. News 8 sat down with the chief to learn about his time on the force and his advice to future generations of law enforcement professionals.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two suspects were taken into police custody after attempting a robbery Thursday, April 28 at Wide River Winery and physically assaulting an employee there, according to the Davenport Police Department. Christopher Mitchell, 35, and Emilee Haberling, 20, both of Davenport entered the business on Mount Street...
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Knox County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy killed during a vehicle pursuit Friday, April 29. Nicholas Weist, 34, has been identified as the deputy who died. Police said the incident started around 8 a.m. after responding to a call for a...
