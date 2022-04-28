ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Fox Talks About How Her Son Is Bullied for Wearing Dresses

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox is talking about worried she is about the bullying her son faces. However, Fox did acknowledge that she can't control the way other people treat her...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 37

Popsgirl
4h ago

She ONLY has boys, so she was the one that went out and bought the dresses for him! Sounds to me like she wanted a girl and is pushing it on him. No kid, especially that age, would continue to wear dresses and continue to be bullied!

Reply
10
Doc Glock
7h ago

What the heck happened to girls are girls and men are men!?!? I’m sure he has a lot of ferocious beatings coming his way!

Reply(1)
11
Joyce Desbiens
8h ago

It’s her fault for telling him that it’s ok to dress like a girl. He’ll probably get beat up eventually.

Reply
9
Related
Page Six

Megan Fox dodges Machine Gun Kelly PDA in tense red carpet video

Her “Night Teeth” came out. Megan Fox looked like she was in no mood for Machine Gun Kelly’s attempt at PDA as she prepared to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards Sunday. In footage shared by Footwear News on Instagram, the “Transformers” star looks irritated as her fiancé stands behind her and wraps his arms around her. In response, Fox sidesteps and glares at him. Even more awkward about the whole interaction is that the “Bloody Valentine” rocker laughs at his bride-to-be’s snub. Fans were quick to point out how obvious it was that Fox wanted “nothing” to do...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans are concerned for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship after awkward video of kiss attempt

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fans concerned and cringing over their relationship after the actor appeared to purposely avoid her fiancé’s kiss on the red carpet.On Sunday, the couple arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards, where a video shared to Footwear News Instagram showed the musician, 31, attempting to hug and kiss Fox, 35, while she appeared to avoid the display of affection by turning her head away. The tense moment ended with Fox making her way forward on the red carpet without her fiancé, while Kelly could be seen smiling and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
Medical Daily

How Does Megan Fox Stay in Shape? Here's Her Exact Diet

At age 35, Megan Fox remains to be one of the top celebrities people look up to as their body goals. Ever since her breakout role as Mikaela Banes in the blockbuster action film Transformers in 2007, the star has maintained her figure. This is why a lot of people are intrigued–how does she stay in shape?
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he’s had to switch churches because he kept getting pitched movies

Mark Wahlberg revealed that he’s had to switch churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.The Uncharted actor, who is catholic, opened up about the many occasions members of his congregation would present him with movie proposals.“I would literally move around from church to church because I would get pitched a lot,” he told Insider.He added: “I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship.”Yet it was a priest who provided the inspiration for his latest film Father Stu – released in cinemas today (13...
RELIGION
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!. Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy