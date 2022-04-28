ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinatown and North Beach come together as Noodlefest returns to SF

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Restaurants from two of San Francisco’s most culturally distinct neighborhoods are coming together this weekend to share good food, support small business and stand against anti-Asian racism as Noodlefest returns to the city. Noodlefest 2022 will see restaurants from North Beach and Chinatown taking it to the street along Grant Avenue between Grant Street and Pacific Avenue on Saturday, April 30.

Celebrating API Heritage month as two neighborhoods unite

The one-day food and culture street festival kicks off API Heritage Month for the Chinatown side and celebrates “the weird, the wacky, and the joyous on the streets,” according to a press release from the Chinatown Community Development Center. Noodlefest will see 29 businesses from both communities represented by an array of noodles and other delicious foods running the gambit classic Italian to Cantonese.

It’s the first time Noodlefest has been held since 2010. This year is all the more poignant in light of COVID-19’s impact on many small businesses and the surge in racism that Asian communities in Chinatown and elsewhere have experienced in the past two years.

“These communities took care of each other through the pandemic, and now it’s time to come together to support them in their recovery,” said District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin. “I’m thrilled that the City was able to support direct grants to incentivize merchant participation and that Noodlefest is back better than ever!”​

“It’s so meaningful to renew our community ties through Noodlefest,” said Malcolm Yeung, Executive Director of Chinatown Community Development Center , “Chinatown and North Beach can play and have been playing such a critical role in reviving the vitality of this entire city.”

Celebrity guest judges for the event include award-winning chef Martin Yan, SF Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho, and blogger Stuart Schuffman . Entertainment will include noodle demonstrations and live bands.

Participating merchants in Noodlefest include:

  • Begoni Bistro
  • Bund Shanghai
  • China Live
  • Chongqing Xiao Mian/Spicy King Restaurant
  • Enjoy Vegetarian
  • Golden King Vietnamese Restaurant
  • Mr. Jiu’s
  • New Fortune
  • New Woey Loy Goey Restaurant
  • Sam Wo Restaurant
  • San Sun
  • Taishan Cuisine
  • Toppu Ramen and Dim Sum House
  • Utopia Cafe
  • VIP Coffee & Cake Shop
  • Tommaso’s
  • Italian Homemade
  • Belle Cora
  • Sotto Mare Seafood
  • Capo’s/Tony’s Pizza
  • Betty Lou’s
  • Mona Lisa
  • San Francisco Italian Athletic Club
  • Yarsa
  • Sodinis
  • Piazza Pellegrini
  • Luisa’s Restaurant Wine Bar
  • Pizzelle di North Beach
  • Portofino

Noodlefest 2022 is this Saturday, April 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. along Grant Avenue between Green Street and Pacific Avenue. Neighborhood residents will be provided with tickets. For the rest of us, they’re available for $20 at: sfnoodlefest.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

KRON4 News

Oakland juice bar broken into for third time

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland business owners are pleading for help from the community after their shop was vandalized three separate times. The break-ins led to costly repair bills and concern for their employees. It happened at “Got Juice,” a local hangout opened by Brendon McCoy and his highschool friend.  “We are Oakland natives,” McCoy […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

