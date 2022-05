We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I started working from home, there was one item that became a surprising priority for me: slippers. I had always been a fan of kicking off my shoes and changing into thick socks the minute I walked in the door, but when I started spending much more time at home, I realized you can’t take your shoes off if you don’t put them on in the first place! So, slippers became a much-needed accessory. I’ve been testing out different styles from slides to sneakers, and there’s something to love about each pair. Lately, my indoor footwear of choice has consistently been the Unwind Slippers from NAOT, which are so good that I just had to share all of the details.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO