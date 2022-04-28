ESPN, Marvel team up to make comic book covers of NFL Draft prospects

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — ESPN announced on Thursday it collaborated with Marvel on comic book covers featuring a number of NFL Draft prospects. A Twitter thread of those comic book covers was posted by ESPN’s PR team.

The first comic book cover features San Diego State punter Matt Araiza in collaboration with superhero Thor. The comic labeled Araiza as “El Dios Del Despeje,” which roughly translates from Spanish into “The God of Punting.”

Araiza replied to the tweet of comic book cover saying, “Thanos is in shambles.” According to NFL.com , Araiza is projected to be a 3rd-round pick, which is unusually high for a punter.

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu’s comic book cover has him paired with The Hulk . He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, according to his NFL Draft profile .

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is paired with Captain America . He stands at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds — projected to be a top-10 overall pick.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis’ comic is paired with Iron Man , and his jersey is colored in the signature yellow and red of the superhero’s suit. Willis is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in this draft.

The announcement comes the day the 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place in Las Vegas — next to Caesars Forum located in the heart of the Strip. The first round of the draft is set to begin 5 p.m. with rounds two and three on Friday at 4 p.m. Rounds four through seven will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The draft will be televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

