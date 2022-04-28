ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham investigate reports of attack on German commentators

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lJWw_0fNSvlmb00

West Ham are investigating allegations that two German commentators were attacked during the first leg of West Ham’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt at London Stadium.

Reports emerged during the game that the broadcasters were attacked after Michail Antonio had pulled the Hammers level in the 21st minute of the 2-1 defeat.

The pair, said to have been commentating on the match for German radio, were moved to a different broadcasting position at half-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REHvb_0fNSvlmb00
West Ham suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

According to reports in German newspaper Bild, the reporters commented live on air that one of their headsets was ripped off and thrown on the floor.

A West Ham spokesperson said: “The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police.

“They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tomas Soucek insists West Ham’s semi-final with Frankfurt is far from over

Tomas Soucek insists West Ham still have it all to play for despite their 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday night. David Moyes’ side were stunned inside the first minute when Ansgar Knauff gave Frankfurt the lead in the east London club’s first European semi-final for 46 years.
UEFA
newschain

Mikel Arteta expects further twists in race for top four

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the race for a spot in next season’s Champions League has more “twists and turns” in it with five games left to play. The Gunners bounced back from three consecutive defeats with a win at Chelsea and followed that up with victory over another top-four rival, Manchester United, while Tottenham dropped points at Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is backing Manchester City to hand title advantage to Liverpool by drawing at Leeds

Our tipster Jones Knows unleashes his tips, analysis and predictions on the weekend Premier League action and is backing Leeds to create a title twist vs Man City. Many Liverpool fans think this might just be THE game where Jurgen Klopp's boys hand the title initiative firmly to Manchester City. And it's easy to see why. Since the turn of the year, only Liverpool have taken more Premier League points than the resurgent Toon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michail Antonio
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Report calls for primary school exclusions to be banned by 2026

Exclusions from primary school should be banned by 2026, a new report has said. The report, from former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield, also argues schools should not be able to receive a “good” or “outstanding” grade from Ofsted without hitting new targets on including vulnerable pupils.
EDUCATION
newschain

Ryan Jack: Rangers remain confident despite RB Leipzig defeat

Ryan Jack insists Rangers still have it all to play for in their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig next week following their 1-0 defeat in Germany. The Light Blues spent much of the first-leg on the backfoot but it was not until the 85th minute before Angelino broke the deadlock with a volley from the edge of the box.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Stadium#German#Eintracht Frankfurt#Bild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

The energy of Ibox will see Rangers through to final – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers can use the energy of Ibrox next week to reach the Europa League final after succumbing to a late RB Leipzig winner in Germany. It looked like the Light Blues were going to escape with a goalless draw in their first-leg tie against the Bundesliga outfit – they had survived a couple of scares – until Angelino fired in with five minutes remaining to take a 1-0 lead to Glasgow next week, where the Gers will look to make their first European final in 14 years.
SOCCER
newschain

Bruno Lage challenges Wolves to secure European football

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has challenged his players to finish the season strongly and claim European qualification. The midlands club are eighth in the Premier League, six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand. Lage’s men, who face Brighton at home on Saturday, were in contention for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy