With temperatures beginning to warm up, Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden welcomed back the bees to the Honeybee Observation Hive on Thursday, April 21. ”We do sympathize with the residents and the people along this route that need this road open and this bridge completed, and we’re doing all we can at this point to get this contract moving and completed,” stated TxDOT's Rhonda Oaks.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO