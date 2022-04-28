ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free COVID-19 treatment available statewide

By Julia Romero
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Health Response is reminding Nevadans that there is still free COVID-19 treatment available.

Paxlovid an oral antiviral medication offered to those age 12 and older with mild to moderate COVID symptoms is one of two treatments being offered.

Evusheld is the other treatment available and is recommended for those who are immunocompromised or those not recommended to receive a vaccine.

Anyone can call the COVID-19 hotline to conduct the pre-screening online and make a telehealth appointment at 1-800-401-0946.

Telehealth is also available for free as well as home-based services in some locations.

