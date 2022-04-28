NEWS BRIEF: Streets in Atlanta to be closed during Trump election case
A number of Downtown Atlanta streets will be blocked off to vehicular traffic next week as grand jury selection begins in the case...creativeloafing.com
A number of Downtown Atlanta streets will be blocked off to vehicular traffic next week as grand jury selection begins in the case...creativeloafing.com
I am a Democrat and I voted for Biden but I have to agree with some of the Republicans here this is all b******* it's been a year everybody's investigating him but no one's charging him so either charge him and if you have no intention of doing this then leave him alone. It only causes problems and splits the public further
waste of time and money ..trump ain't studin none of y'all , so you may as well leave him alone....
more time and money wasted, they have had Trump in court since the day he said he was running for President. All false charges, why don't they go after some Democrats like the Clintons, The Obamas and The Bidens to start with.
Comments / 57