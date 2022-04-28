ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS BRIEF: Streets in Atlanta to be closed during Trump election case

By CL News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of Downtown Atlanta streets will be blocked off to vehicular traffic next week as grand jury selection begins in the case...

Comments / 57

ctguy
2d ago

I am a Democrat and I voted for Biden but I have to agree with some of the Republicans here this is all b******* it's been a year everybody's investigating him but no one's charging him so either charge him and if you have no intention of doing this then leave him alone. It only causes problems and splits the public further

Reply
7
2 Tall Jones
2d ago

waste of time and money ..trump ain't studin none of y'all , so you may as well leave him alone....

Reply
14
Pat Brown
1d ago

more time and money wasted, they have had Trump in court since the day he said he was running for President. All false charges, why don't they go after some Democrats like the Clintons, The Obamas and The Bidens to start with.

Reply
4
NBC News

Trump 'authorized' assault on Capitol, Jan. 6 defendant argues at trial

WASHINGTON — An attorney for a man who took a coat rack and a bottle of liquor during the U.S. Capitol attack argued to a jury Tuesday that former President Donald Trump "authorized" the assault on the building on Jan. 6, 2021, by convincing "vulnerable" people like his client that the election had been stolen.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was a 'victim' of the Capitol riot and 'can't recall' events leading up to January 6: GOP Rep. tells court she was terrified and thought it was 'Antifa dressed as Trump supporters' or BLM breaking in

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testified Friday in a hearing for a court case to toss her off the 2022 ballot that she was a 'victim' of the Capitol riot - and thus not an active party in it. She also said she had never seen any violence from Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WABE

Judge halts Kemp's unlimited fundraising in Georgia governor's race

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a special campaign committee created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp cannot raise money unless and until he secures his party’s nomination. A state law passed last year and signed by Kemp allowed certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during the legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump election probe in Georgia to seat special grand jury

ATLANTA (AP) — When potential grand jurors show up at an Atlanta courthouse Monday, they’ll find a television camera in the room and streets closed outside — nods to the intense public interest in the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
