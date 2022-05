The Phoenix Suns got tested more than anyone expected in the first round of the playoffs against a scrappy New Orleans Pelicans team. A hamstring strain to star guard Devin Booker certainly played a role in that series going to six games, but New Orleans deserves some credit for how competitive it made that matchup. A vintage performance from Chris Paul in Game 6, as well as the dominance of Deandre Ayton throughout the series, helped get the Suns into the West semifinals, where they'll face the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO