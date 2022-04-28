Tiger Woods touches down in Tulsa ahead of US PGA preparation

Alright, we'll admit it: We here at The Loop are card-carrying members of the Tiger Woods cult. Partly because he’s good for business (like really good) and partly because he has it. The presence. The magnetism. The skill to back it up and the performances to prove it. We don’t hang on every movement of his jet or every anchor drop of his yacht for the same reasons the paparazzi follow Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox to the top of Everest and back. We do it because to watch Tiger Woods play golf is to watch something that will never be repeated. Say what you want about his blemishes, he has a few, but from a pure sports standpoint, that is irresistible.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO