Golf

Tiger Woods touches down in Tulsa ahead of US PGA preparation

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods landed in Tulsa this afternoon ahead of an early practice round at Southern Hills, venue of the year's US PGA Championship from May 19-22. Woods, who finished a very respectable 47th at The Masters in his first competitive event just 13 months after his horror car crash, is still...

www.golfmagic.com

golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update after surgery on wrist

Bryson DeChambeau is nearing his return to professional golf after undergoing surgery on a hairline fracture in his left wrist. DeChambeau's last event was the first major of the year where he missed the cut at the Masters despite attempting to play through the pain. The 28-year-old has also been...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Augusta National Women's Amateur champ Anna Davis makes LPGA Tour cut on debut

Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Anna Davis produced an eagle-birdie-par finish to make the cut at the Palos Verdes Championship on her LPGA Tour debut. The 16-year-old with a fondness for the bucket hat earned an exemption into the competition and fired an opening first round of 71 to sit just inside the cut line.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm hits the front on Mexico Open day one on PGA Tour

Jon Rahm returned to the PGA Tour in a fine vein of form in the first round of the Mexico Open, shooting a superb score of 7-under-par. When the Spaniard rolled in his final putt on the 9th hole on Thursday, he was ranked first in strokes gained from tee to green, strokes gained from off the tee and in total feet of putts made.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Most forgiving irons on the market? – GolfWRXers discuss

Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. sociojeje: “T300? A guy next to me was putting horrible shots until he grabbed t300. Suddenly he hit great shots…”. golfiteach: “I bought...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Cut Line: Tiger plays a practice round; Phil plays the field

In this week’s edition Jon Rahm finds some much-needed form in Mexico, Tiger Woods keeps us guessing and Phil Mickelson remains undecided on his future with either the PGA Tour or LIV Golf. Made Cut. A reset. Since getting off to a decent start to 2022 with a runner-up...
NFL
Golf Digest

An Oklahoma news station sent an actual chopper to cover Tiger Woods’ scouting trip at Southern Hills on Thursday

Alright, we'll admit it: We here at The Loop are card-carrying members of the Tiger Woods cult. Partly because he’s good for business (like really good) and partly because he has it. The presence. The magnetism. The skill to back it up and the performances to prove it. We don’t hang on every movement of his jet or every anchor drop of his yacht for the same reasons the paparazzi follow Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox to the top of Everest and back. We do it because to watch Tiger Woods play golf is to watch something that will never be repeated. Say what you want about his blemishes, he has a few, but from a pure sports standpoint, that is irresistible.
OKLAHOMA STATE
golfmagic.com

Legendary card player Phil Hellmuth needles Tiger Woods at poker night

Tiger Woods mania appeared to be back in full swing this week after his private jet was tracked to Southern Hills ahead of another "game-time decision" over whether the big cat will play the PGA Championship. Woods, 46, played 18 holes at the venue which will host the second major...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Former drug addict PGA Tour pro wins again with walk-off albatross

It wasn't long ago that former PGA Tour player Willy Wilcox was in the throes of drug addiction. In an extraordinary interview with The Firepit Collective, Wilcox detailed just how bad his life had become. He was the PGA Tour player with a drug addiction. He had struggled with substance...
GOLF
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Are you allowed to take free relief from the green’s collar?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. During a recent round a playing partner’s ball finished on the green, but against the cuff. He said the new rules allow players to take relief without penalty by moving the ball off the green and placing it onto the cut, next to where his ball had been resting against the cuff. I have been unable to find anything supporting this in the Rules. Am I missing something?
GOLF
Golf Digest

Let's "redraft" the best PGA Tour rookie classes in recent memory

The NFL Draft is a three-day event that lives 365 days a year. For several months before Roger Goodell gets booed at a podium reading the first pick, draft pundits (an assortment of characters that can make Comicon attendees look normal) discuss which teams should take which players in which round, running endless numbers of mock drafts ahead of the real deal. In the weeks after, they discuss which teams should have taken which players in what rounds, reviewing how right or wrong their mock drafts were and grading how well the 32 teams did in the process. From there, the discussion begins surrounding the next year’s draft, or the one in five years when Arch Manning will go No. 1. It’s more than a cottage industry. It’s a self-contained universe.
NFL
golfmagic.com

Report: DP World Tour ready to decline releases for first LIV Golf event

The DP World Tour is ready to hit players with penalties if they choose to participate in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to the Guardian. The paper report there is a "growing sense" that permission will not be granted to the players seeking releases to play the first of eight LIV Golf events in England.
GOLF

