The discovery of Jelani Day’s iPhone—a crucial clue in the unsolved case—was pure luck. Six weeks after Jelani’s body was found in the Illinois River, a man driving on I-55 north in Bloomington pulled over to secure a mattress tied to the roof of his car. By chance, he looked down at the side of the road and saw a shattered iPhone, it was Jelani Day's.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO