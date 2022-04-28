ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBHS sophomore voted Week 6 high school baseball player of the week

By John Varlas
The voters have spoken. And they have chosen Riley Goodman of CBHS as The Daily Memphian’s high school baseball player of the week for Week 6.

Goodman, a sophomore, tossed a complete-game gem against Briarcrest on April 18. He held the Saints to two hits, walked one and struck out 10 in a 3-0 victory. He faced just two batters over the minimum and closed the game by striking out the side in a dominant performance that earned him 46% of the vote.

Houston’s Ryan Bland and Alex Twigg of St. Benedict tied for second at 14%. Rounding out the field were Brighton’s Cade Crowson, Matthew Dallas of Briarcrest and Hudson Brown of Northpoint.

A new round of voting begins Monday.

Previous winners:

Week 1: Charlie Horne, St. George’s

Week 2: Wilson Whittemore, St. George’s

Week 3: Joey Caruso, Collierville

Week 4: Josh Russell, Briarcrest

Week 5: Jack Newman, Briarcrest

