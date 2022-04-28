ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savanna, IL

Historic Havencrest Castle in Savanna opens for weekends-only tours on Saturday

By Debbie McFadden
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most extraordinary landmarks in our entire region is a castle in Savanna, Illinois. Havencrest Castle is owned by acclaimed artist Alan St. George who also lives in the mansion...

www.kwqc.com

