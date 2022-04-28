ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Milwaukee County COVID transmission in the red again

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlowly but surely, COVID cases are on the rise...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 9

Wisest ManAround
2d ago

lol yeah ok. Everyone obey your masters because they will never hurt you or lead you wrong. There the ones releasing diseases on you and coming up with solutions that benefit them and take away from you. ORDER OUT OF CHAOS is what they call it

Reply
6
sofuckinghilarious
2d ago

nothing but a cold but let's focus on a non issue and ignore the 10 shootings a day!. How many hospitalizations by covid a day?, How many gunshot hospitalizations a day?

Reply(1)
3
Related
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Staffing shortage warning; county pools likely to be impacted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Summer is right around the corner. But there are warning signs of a staffing shortage that could keep some of your favorite places closed. Milwaukee County officials say it is likely only some of the county's polls will open – just like in 2021. The pools...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Health
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID burden, positivity gating criteria downgraded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, April 29 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has been downgraded to "high" transmission and positivity has been downgraded to "moderate transmission." The city has reported five consecutive weeks of worsening disease trends. According to the health department, the city saw 117.8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC News

Wisconsin surgeon who vanished on a hike found dead near trail, sheriff's office says

The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was reported missing on March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crawford County sheriff alleges sisters are among main meth suppliers in southwest Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said two Onalaska sisters are among of the main methamphetamine suppliers his agency has identified in southwest Wisconsin. “Over the last few years, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive narcotics investigation into the illegal distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” McCullick said in a news release Thursday….
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin doctors track 4 mysterious cases of liver damage in kids

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin doctors are on alert, tracking four mysterious cases of sudden liver damage in children. "We don't know what's driving it or where it's coming from. So I think that's the piece that's concerning," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said Friday. State health officials confirmed one...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Urban Milwaukee

Jerel Ballard Announces Campaign for 2nd District Alderman in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE—Milwaukee native, philanthropic leader, and former television journalist, Jerel Ballard, announced today he will be a candidate for Alderman in Milwaukee’s 2nd District in this year’s special election. The seat is vacant and was previously held by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Ballard is the first to declare his candidacy. The special election will be held concurrent with the November general election, with a primary to be held in August if there are more than two candidates for the seat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Fondy Food Center announces interim executive director

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. The Board of Directors of the Fondy Food Center announced that Venice R. Williams, widely-known for her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Watch

A horrific murder. Police helped a key witness. The prosecutor kept it secret.

Sarah Liebzeit’s son started using marijuana when he was about 12. And as a young teenager growing up in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley, he got into alcohol and other drugs. “He turned to sniffing gas,” Liebzeit recalls. “I tried to have Outagamie County commit him for sniffing gas, and was basically told it’s not an illegal substance. There was no help for him.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau again offers rain barrels for sale

WAUSAU – Wausau Water Works, as part of its Wauter Savvy campaign, will again offer discounted rain barrels to Wausau residents and non-residents. The fee is $50 for residents and $75 for non-residents. Wausau subsidizes the purchase for residents and gives non-residents a discounted price. Rain barrels can be...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy