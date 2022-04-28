Milwaukee County COVID transmission in the red again

MILWAUKEE—Milwaukee native, philanthropic leader, and former television journalist, Jerel Ballard, announced today he will be a candidate for Alderman in Milwaukee’s 2nd District in this year’s special election. The seat is vacant and was previously held by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Ballard is the first to declare his candidacy. The special election will be held concurrent with the November general election, with a primary to be held in August if there are more than two candidates for the seat.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO