It was around 1 p.m. on Saturday when Isiah Pacheco and a group of family and friends arrived at the Greenview Inn on the east side of Vineland, his hometown. The first hour of the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft was just wrapping up, and there was no rush for the former Rutgers running back to take his seat at the bar next to the early arriving guests for his watch party.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO