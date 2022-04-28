ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, TX

Center Point ISD athletic director arrested for alleged indecency with a child

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
CENTER POINT, Texas — Center Point ISD Athletic Director Damian Patrick Van Winkle has been arrested for indecency with a child after an outcry by multiple students, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office. "The suspect was alleged to have close contact with multiple students throughout the course...

