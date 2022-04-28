Unconscious bicyclist airlifted to hospital in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after he was found unconscious in Herriman Thursday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call around 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning reporting that a bicyclist was unconscious near Porter Rockwell Blvd and 2200 West.

The bicyclist is 53-years-old and his identity has not been released yet.

It is unknown if the victim had a medical episode or if they were hit by a car.

The incident is currently under investigation.

