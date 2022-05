UFC France is getting closer to having its main event. The promotion is reportedly targeting a heavyweight slugfest between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. The UFC is set to hold its first MMA in France on September 3rd. The sport was first legalized in January 2020, but the promotion has been able to get out to the country. Bellator has notably held several MMA cards there, with Bellator 280 set for next week in Paris.

