GOSHEN — A judge has threatened further sanctions and possible jail time against a pair of Chicago real estate investors who bought a shopping mall in Elkhart. Elkhart County Judge Teresa Cataldo on Friday ordered that Ton Real Estate immediately return the keys to the Concord Mall to the court-appointed receiver. She also gave the Chicago real estate company 28 days to hand over $60,000 collected from tenants last year, something she had previously ordered but heard they have not done.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO