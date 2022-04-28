ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Shots fired at Highway 63 and Stadium Boulevard, MU authorities say

By ABC 17 News Team, Leila Mitchell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: Officers arrested Darrion M. Hill, 22, on suspicion of harassment, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, in the area of the incident, the Columbia Police Department said....

St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
KMOV

Man found covered in blood after being hit with pipe in St. Clair, Missouri

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested after a 44-year-old was found covered in blood Sunday in St. Clair, Missouri. A 44-year-old man was found covered with blood on his front porch in the 400 block of Maple Street at 3:30 a.m. Charles Miller, 53, told police the victim attempted to steal from his house. He allegedly confronted him about the situation, which led to an argument.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
FOX2Now

Missouri man crashes golf cart; arrested for DWI

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A Smithville man’s tee time ended with a trip to jail Tuesday morning. Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex around 10:15 a.m. The golf course manager directed the deputies to the club house and said a man...
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
KOLR10 News

Wright County, MO K9 helped track down stabbing suspect

MANSFIELD, Mo. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office helped the Mansfield Police Department track down a man suspected in a stabbing Friday. A Facebook post from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said a man was stabbed, but the suspect left the area before law enforcement could get there. Wright County deputies brought one of the […]
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4 Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Felony charges were filed Tuesday in several drug-related cases by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Ernest Stevenson Jr., 56, of the 600 block of State Street, Madison, was charged April 26 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
FOX 2

Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car

Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
