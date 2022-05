As early as 1966, local swim teams have been organized around, practiced in and competed at the local R.C. Icabone swimming pool. The 2022 Piranhas are no exception. The swim team’s start-of-season open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 2 at the Cañon City Recreation District community room, located at 575 Ash St. New or seasoned swimmers and their parents are invited to the event as information will be presented at 6:15 p.m. for newcomers. Registration and suit sizing kits will be available at that time and coaches and veterans and board members will be available to answer any questions.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO