ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Brandi Carlile drops out of this weekend's Stagecoach after testing positive for COVID-19

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3uDD_0fNSmh4e00

One of the largest country music festivals in the world returns for the first time since the pandemic starting Friday, but without one of its biggest stars.

Brandi Carlile announced Thursday that she is pulling out of the Stagecoach Festival after testing positive for COVID-19.

"It finally happened. I have the COVID," Carlile said in an Instagram post . "So I won't be able to come to Stagecoach. It's horrible."

Carlile says she's devastated to be missing out.

This comes as campers for Stagecoach start moving Thursday.

The three-day event at the grounds of the Empire Polo Club follows two back-to-back weekends of the Coachella Festival.

RELATED: After 2 years of COVID cancellations, thousands flock to Indio for much-anticipated Coachella

After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the Coachella Music & Art Festival kicks off Friday, headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd.

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs are still scheduled to headline this weekend.

Due to Carlile's withdrawal, the festival announced an adjustment to Friday's lineup.

Other notable bands to perform at Stagecoach include The Black Crowes, Maren Morris, The Marcus King Band, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice and Smokey Robinson.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Music Festival#Stagecoach Festival#Covid#Instagram#The Empire Polo Club#Coachella After#Swedish#The Black Crowes
HollywoodLife

Chris Stapleton’s Wife: Everything To Know About Morgane & Their Family Of 7

Country crooner Chris Stapleton and his wife share more than just a love for music! The Nashville couple also share children, a home, and a marriage that’s been going strong since way back in 2007. And even though he has 5 kids, his wife, Morgane, is his everything. She was the one by his side at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, when Chris virtually swept the ceremony and took home honors for Best Country Album, Best Country Song for Cold, and Best Country Solo Performance for You Should Probably Leave. So, who is Morgane Stapleton? We’ve got the details on everything there is to know about Morgane Stapleton, their children, their careers, and their dream life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy