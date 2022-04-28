Brandi Carlile drops out of this weekend's Stagecoach after testing positive for COVID-19

One of the largest country music festivals in the world returns for the first time since the pandemic starting Friday, but without one of its biggest stars.

Brandi Carlile announced Thursday that she is pulling out of the Stagecoach Festival after testing positive for COVID-19.

"It finally happened. I have the COVID," Carlile said in an Instagram post . "So I won't be able to come to Stagecoach. It's horrible."

Carlile says she's devastated to be missing out.

This comes as campers for Stagecoach start moving Thursday.

The three-day event at the grounds of the Empire Polo Club follows two back-to-back weekends of the Coachella Festival.

After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the Coachella Music & Art Festival kicks off Friday, headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd.

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs are still scheduled to headline this weekend.

Due to Carlile's withdrawal, the festival announced an adjustment to Friday's lineup.

Other notable bands to perform at Stagecoach include The Black Crowes, Maren Morris, The Marcus King Band, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice and Smokey Robinson.