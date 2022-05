DOBSON – Dana Draughn, principal at Pilot Mountain Elementary School, has announced her retirement effective June 30, according to the Surry County Schools system. Draughn has served the Surry County School System for 30 years. She began her career teaching fourth grade at Flat Rock Elementary School in the fall of 1992, where she spent three years before transferring to White Plains Elementary School. Draughn remained at White Plains Elementary for ten years, teaching first and second grade.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO