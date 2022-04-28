ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Accused racist indicted on hate crime charges in NYC subway hammer attack

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlAny_0fNSmP8S00

The accused racist busted for allegedly whacking an Asian man with a hammer in a Manhattan subway station last month has been indicted on hate crime charges , officials announced Thursday, as new details emerged in the disturbing attack.

Christian Jeffers, 48, who identifies as a woman, allegedly bumped into the 29-year-old Asian man who was with his wife at the Union Square Station before saying “You can’t see me? You don’t have eyes?” in the March 8 confrontation, the Manhattan Supreme Court indictment alleges.

Jeffers, of Manhattan, then stomped on the victim’s foot before he pushed Jeffers away prompting the assailant to strike him with a hammer , prosecutors allege.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iff9s_0fNSmP8S00
Christian Jeffers was indicted on hate crime charges for allegedly attacking an Asian man with a hammer at a Manhattan subway station.
Steven Hirsch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3GTl_0fNSmP8S00
Jeffers confronting the man before allegedly striking him with a hammer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdqjs_0fNSmP8S00
The victim’s injuries after the attack.
Dennis A. Clark

After the victim fell to the ground, his wife followed Jeffers who then threatened to also hit her with the tool, prosecutors allege.

When Jeffers was arrested a few days later she allegedly spewed racial slurs at an Asian and Hispanic cop . “By the time I get out of prison, first thing I’m going to do is get a gun and try to kill as many of you as possible,” Jeffers told the officers, the criminal complaint alleged.

Jeffers was indicted on multiple charges, including attempted assault, menacing as a hate crime and harassment. She pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYBdg_0fNSmP8S00
Jeffers allegedly spewed racial slurs at an Asian and Hispanic cop when she was arrested.

“Hate-driven violence and slurs have no place in New York,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Disturbingly, this alleged hate crime was just one in a wave of recent anti-Asian attacks.”

“I want our [Asian American and Pacific Islander] neighbors to know that the Manhattan D.A.’s Office is here for you, and we are committed to your safety,” Bragg said.

Jeffers’ lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Comments / 2

Related
Gothamist.com

Couple thought to be homeless killed on subway tracks: NYPD

A man and a woman, both believed to be homeless, were killed on the subway tracks Friday morning, officials said. The couple was found just before 11 a.m. near the 145th Street One-train subway stop in Hamilton Heights, NYPD officials said. The woman’s body was found inside the subway tunnel, while the man appeared to have been dragged by the train into the nearby stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Hate Crime#Asian Pacific#Hispanic
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy