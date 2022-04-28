Accused racist indicted on hate crime charges in NYC subway hammer attack
The accused racist busted for allegedly whacking an Asian man with a hammer in a Manhattan subway station last month has been indicted on hate crime charges , officials announced Thursday, as new details emerged in the disturbing attack.
Christian Jeffers, 48, who identifies as a woman, allegedly bumped into the 29-year-old Asian man who was with his wife at the Union Square Station before saying “You can’t see me? You don’t have eyes?” in the March 8 confrontation, the Manhattan Supreme Court indictment alleges.
Jeffers, of Manhattan, then stomped on the victim’s foot before he pushed Jeffers away prompting the assailant to strike him with a hammer , prosecutors allege.
After the victim fell to the ground, his wife followed Jeffers who then threatened to also hit her with the tool, prosecutors allege.
When Jeffers was arrested a few days later she allegedly spewed racial slurs at an Asian and Hispanic cop . “By the time I get out of prison, first thing I’m going to do is get a gun and try to kill as many of you as possible,” Jeffers told the officers, the criminal complaint alleged.
Jeffers was indicted on multiple charges, including attempted assault, menacing as a hate crime and harassment. She pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
“Hate-driven violence and slurs have no place in New York,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Disturbingly, this alleged hate crime was just one in a wave of recent anti-Asian attacks.”
“I want our [Asian American and Pacific Islander] neighbors to know that the Manhattan D.A.’s Office is here for you, and we are committed to your safety,” Bragg said.
Jeffers’ lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
Comments / 2