Los Angeles police respond to armed robbery near high-end Beverly Center mall

By Louis Casiano
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn individual was robbed at gunpoint Thursday near one of Los Angeles' busiest shopping centers as brazen thefts continue to plague the city and surrounding areas. The latest incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Beverly and La Cienega boulevards, near the Beverly Center shopping mall, the Los Angeles Police Department told...

