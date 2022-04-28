Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jackson, northwestern Gadsden, southwestern Decatur and southeastern Seminole Counties through 530 PM EDT/430 PM CDT/ At 456 PM EDT/356 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles west of Chattahoochee to near Quincy. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Quincy, Greensboro, Chattahoochee, Sneads, Gretna, Grand Ridge, Juniper, Douglas City, Rosedale, Recovery, Jinks, Dellwood, Alliance, Sawdust, Seminole State Park, Mount Pleasant, Hardin Heights, Faceville, Hardaway and Drakes Still. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
