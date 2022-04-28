ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
County
Madison County, NE
City
Madison, NE
Platte County, NE
Cars
City
Creston, NE
City
Columbus, NE
City
Omaha, NE
County
Platte County, NE
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester; York THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHESTER AND SOUTHEASTERN YORK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Andrews by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Andrews The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Andrews County in western Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 15 miles southeast of Eunice, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Andrews County, including the following locations Frankel City. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jennings and Thornwell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jackson, northwestern Gadsden, southwestern Decatur and southeastern Seminole Counties through 530 PM EDT/430 PM CDT/ At 456 PM EDT/356 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles west of Chattahoochee to near Quincy. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Quincy, Greensboro, Chattahoochee, Sneads, Gretna, Grand Ridge, Juniper, Douglas City, Rosedale, Recovery, Jinks, Dellwood, Alliance, Sawdust, Seminole State Park, Mount Pleasant, Hardin Heights, Faceville, Hardaway and Drakes Still. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO AND SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cut And Shoot, or near Conroe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conroe, Willis, Cut And Shoot and New Waverly. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, southwestern and west central Virginia. Target Area: Henry; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Rockingham, southwestern Pittsylvania and southeastern Henry Counties through 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Price, or over Stoneville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eden Wentworth Mayodan Stoneville Ridgeway Oregon Hill and Harrisons Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern West Feliciana and west central Pointe Coupee Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Batchelor, or 7 miles east of Bayou Current. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morganza and Batchelor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions are back as southwest surface winds have strengthened across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will continue through late this evening in western and central areas. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday, this time along and east of the central mountain chain. A fire Weather watch has been issued for all areas Tuesday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday late morning through Tuesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains 10 AM MDT Monday morning through 8 pm MDT Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CURRY COUNTY, NM

