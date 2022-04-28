ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Teen killed, woman found dead in separate incidents in Baltimore

By Sinéad Hawkins
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a woman was found dead in a car in separate incidents Thursday in Baltimore, city police said. Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4100 block of Elkader Avenue in the city's Penn Lucy...

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in the shooting Tuesday that killed one man and sent another to the hospital. William Brown was arrested Wednesday on charges of first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree attempted murder, Baltimore Police said. The charges stem from a deadly double shooting reported shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Highland Avenue, according to police. Officers responding to gunfire in the area found 37-year-old Dominic Bullock shot multiple times, and a second shooting victim inside a nearby home. Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene. The second shooting victim, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was critically injured. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the shooting resulted from an unspecified dispute. It’s unclear what led to Brown’s arrest. Brown remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Identify Victims Of Deadly Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Thursday identified two men killed in a double shooting in southern Baltimore. The victims of Wednesday’s shooting were identified as 21-year-old Devin Moll and 30-year-old Denzel Scipio, Baltimore Police said. Both men were found shot about 1:30 a.m. near the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue, police said. They died at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials ID Maryland Man Killed In Shootout With Trooper, Deputy

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
WBAL Radio

Women found fatally shot in northeast Baltimore

Baltimore City police are investigating after they found an adult female fatally shot inside a vehicle in northeast Baltimore on Thursday. Officers responded to the 4100 block of Elkader Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m., police said. Upon arrival, officers said they located an unknown adult...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

No arrests in 3 murders in Baltimore since Thursday

Baltimore City Police say no arrests have been made in any of the three homicides since Thursday afternoon. A woman was found shot to death in a car on Elkader Avenue near East 41st Street on Thursday afternoon. Police think she'd been dead for some time. Around 7:30 p.m. on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Looking For Rape Suspect Believed To Be Hiding In Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they are looking for a man suspected of rape who is believed to be hiding in Baltimore County. Laureano Garcia-Leon, 38, is wanted for the first-degree rape of a minor that happened in March 2021. Police said he is also suspected of a second rape that happened in May 2021. Garcia-Leon, BPD Police said Garcia-Leon lives in East Baltimore, but he is believed to be hiding in the Dundalk area. Detectives have been unable to locate him. Anyone who has seen Garcia-Leon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or 911.
BALTIMORE, MD

