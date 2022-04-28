Teen killed, woman found dead in separate incidents in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in the shooting Tuesday that killed one man and sent another to the hospital. William Brown was arrested Wednesday on charges of first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree attempted murder, Baltimore Police said. The charges stem from a deadly double shooting reported shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Highland Avenue, according to police. Officers responding to gunfire in the area found 37-year-old Dominic Bullock shot multiple times, and a second shooting victim inside a nearby home. Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene. The second shooting victim, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was critically injured. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the shooting resulted from an unspecified dispute. It’s unclear what led to Brown’s arrest. Brown remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO