Irving announces its new police chief

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The family of a man fatally shot during a robbery at a Dallas Costco, Ali Elbanna, is calling for justice. Elbanna was loading his groceries into his car on Nov. 16, 2021 when he was killed at the age of 60. He was a naturalized American citizen born in Lebanon to Palestinian refugees. Elbanna lived in North Texas for more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife Stephanie, a Fort Worth native. The couple has five children. Elbanna owned and operated a small wholesale business in Arlington and was an active member of the local Muslim community, according...

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO