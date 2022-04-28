ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Infamous Ocean City thrill killer Benjamin Sifrit denied parole

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAGESTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — Benjamin Sifrit, who made headlines in 2002 when he and his then-wife gruesomely killed a couple in Ocean City, was denied parole Thursday, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. Benjamin Sifrit, now 44, and Erika Sifrit, now 44, were...

foxbaltimore.com

