ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

8 people killed, 6 injured in 11 shootings in the past week across our area

By Manny Martinez
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQNHJ_0fNSlmS400

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In 11 shootings across the News13 viewing area in the past week, eight people died while another six people were injured.

This past week was the deadliest stretch so far this year in the News13 viewing area while the number of shootings is actually down about 10% from this same time last year.

News13 is tracking crime where you live. Click here for more reports

“We have to be on our guard 24 hours a day because gun violence is all around us,” Moms Demand Action South Carolina Senior Survivor Fellow Melody McFadden said.

McFadden’s niece, Sandy Barnwell was shot and killed in Myrtle Beach Memorial Day weekend 2014. The shooting happened on Ocean Boulevard in front of hundreds of witnesses, but the case remains unsolved.

“She would’ve been right beside me making a difference in the world,” McFadden said.

McFadden and Moms Demand Action South Carolina are pushing for tighter gun laws as well as more funding for violence interrupter programs statewide.

“If we had stronger laws in place to conduct a proper background check, if we had people that care about saving lives in office, then we can make a difference in South Carolina,” McFadden said.

McFadden said that she is a veteran and supports gun ownership and even owns a gun herself. She wants more limits on who can own a gun.

Police responded to Carolina Forest home hours before deadly barricade situation for concerns suspect would start fire, docs say

Rep. Tom Rice, R-7th District said the main reason for gun violence in the area is because of gangs.

“Much, if not all of it, is related to gang violence and the root of it is drugs,” Rice said.

Rice thinks one solution is to increase policing. He introduced a bipartisan bill that would allow police departments to use federal funds to hire more officers while offering higher salaries.

The pay is low, and the risks are high,”Rice said. “They’re demoralized by this whole nonsense about defund the police.”

The bill would also make it easier for police departments in our area to go after grant funding by lowering the share of matching funds.

“I think that’s got a good chance to pass,” Rice said. “And the second thing is we’ve got to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them legally.”

Rice also backs another bill that he said would strengthen background checks by alerting state and local law enforcement when the national database flags someone who’s not allowed tries to buy a gun.

Rep. Rice sponsors bill to keep feds from building firearms registry

Sunday morning’s deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach involved people from Florence County, according to Myrtle Beach police who said the four people shot plus two of the identified suspects are all from Florence County.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said illegal guns and people coming from outside the city to settle arguments are top factors contributing to the city’s gun violence.

“Settle your differences at home,” Bethune said. “Don’t bring your issues here because we work tirelessly to work hard to make this a fun, safe community for everyone, but we can’t control who crosses those borders.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 15

Marty Heatherly
2d ago

it's more like they're to chicken to fight fair with only their fist when I was younger that's how we handled a dispute and everyone went home and lived to become friends later in life

Reply
8
Kevin Tomaschko
2d ago

it's more about the lack of respect for life and being brought up without any discipline or morals

Reply(1)
7
James Kendall
2d ago

it's not gun violence, it's violent people running out of control

Reply(1)
6
Related
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WMBF

Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
FLORENCE, SC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rice
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Street Gang#Guns#Gang Violence#Violent Crime#Carolina Forest
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy