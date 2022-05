WLOS — Asheville authorities are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case. On August 5, 2020, police responded to a shooting on Buffalo Street. There they found 20-year-old Kanize Jackson. Jackson was rushed to Mission Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Thursday, on what would have been his 22nd birthday, the Jackson family and law enforcement put out a plea for information leading to the killer.

