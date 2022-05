Change is difficult for most people. Watching my humble hometown turn into an unrecognizable place is a hard pill to swallow. As I travel across the county and see the demolition of certain buildings and spaces that remind me of childhood or my grandparents, it isn’t easy. Yet locals who were born and raised in this community bear the brunt of these growing pains. We have accepted the once good-paying manufacturing jobs leaving over the past 30 years. We’ve watched housing prices increase to the point a one-bedroom apartment goes for nearly $2,000 as if we’re in a booming place like New York City.

WAYNESVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO